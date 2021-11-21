Enecuum 1-Day Volume Reaches $219,361.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $219,361.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,602,302 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

