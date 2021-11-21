Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post sales of $204.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.94 million to $206.88 million. Endava reported sales of $139.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $836.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $847.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $975.40 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $17,810,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

