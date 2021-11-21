Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$61.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$61.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.72.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE:ENB opened at C$50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.73. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.80 and a 52-week high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.