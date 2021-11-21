Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$61.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$61.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.72.
TSE:ENB opened at C$50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.73. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.80 and a 52-week high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Royal Bank of Canada set a C$61.00 target price on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.72.
Shares of ENB opened at C$50.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a one year low of C$37.80 and a one year high of C$54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.