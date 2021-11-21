Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. CSFB lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.83. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.72 and a twelve month high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

