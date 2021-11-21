Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Hits $287.33 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $287.33 million and approximately $839,165.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,055,272 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

