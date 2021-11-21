electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 814,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.76 on Friday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECOR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

