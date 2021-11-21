Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

