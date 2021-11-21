Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 14th total of 8,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 680.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 193,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.