eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce sales of $278.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.24 million. eHealth reported sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $579.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.53 million to $677.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $629.90 million, with estimates ranging from $567.40 million to $734.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 12.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eHealth by 116.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 473.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 52.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $642.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

