EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $214,798.36 and approximately $213.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,062.34 or 0.99411810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.77 or 0.00497822 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

