Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $1,395,107.20 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $234.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $236.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

