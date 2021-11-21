Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,669. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

