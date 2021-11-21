EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of EchoStar worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter worth $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $165,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $269,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.