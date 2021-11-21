eBoost Market Capitalization Achieves $3.55 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $163.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.21 or 0.00375334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.