eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,940,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 24,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 681.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. eBay has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

