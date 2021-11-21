Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

ETV opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

