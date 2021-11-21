Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years.

NYSE EVG opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

