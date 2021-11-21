Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of ETX stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.