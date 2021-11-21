Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.