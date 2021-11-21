Dynamics Special Purpose Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DYNS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Dynamics Special Purpose’s (NASDAQ:DYNS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 22nd. Dynamics Special Purpose had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Dynamics Special Purpose’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Dynamics Special Purpose has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYNS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dynamics Special Purpose by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

