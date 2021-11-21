Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 3,511,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,137. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

