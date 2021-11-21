Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,477 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.76% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $613,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -215.92 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

