DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to “Overweight” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

