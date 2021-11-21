Dracula Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (DRC)

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Dracula Token has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $8,074.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dracula Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dracula Token has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dracula Token Coin Profile

Dracula Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,738,088 coins and its circulating supply is 14,499,577 coins. Dracula Token’s official website is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Dracula Token

