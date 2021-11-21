Douglas J. Carlson Sells 12,819 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,819 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $986,165.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,737,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

