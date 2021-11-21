Douglas J. Carlson Sells 12,819 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,819 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $986,165.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
