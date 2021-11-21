Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 75,622 shares.The stock last traded at $79.04 and had previously closed at $77.05.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

