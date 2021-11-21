DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 2,538,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. Equities analysts expect that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in DHT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 19.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DHT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 13.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

