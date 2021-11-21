DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,219 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of DHI Group worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

