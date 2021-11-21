Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

