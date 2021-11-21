Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $285.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16. The company has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $330.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

