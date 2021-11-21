Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$151.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on X. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.14.

X stock opened at C$133.52 on Friday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.02.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.9836503 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

