Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $780.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.12. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
