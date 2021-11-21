Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $780.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.12. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

