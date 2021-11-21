Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €138.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.63 ($138.22).

Symrise stock opened at €130.70 ($148.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.55. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

