Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €6.40 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.70 ($7.61) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

