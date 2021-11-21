Dentacoin (DCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $391,274.00

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Dentacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $391,274.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00228406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin (DCN) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 coins and its circulating supply is 568,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Dentacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.