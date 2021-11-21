Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.