Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBBJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

