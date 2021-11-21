DeFi Bids Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $390,890.58 and $30.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,633,894 coins and its circulating supply is 22,660,525 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

