Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) vs. Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Financial Analysis

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Energizer alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energizer and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.67%. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.43%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.86 $160.90 million $2.08 18.30 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energizer beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.