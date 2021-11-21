DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Update

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 451,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 3.40. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCP. Truist Securities upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after acquiring an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

