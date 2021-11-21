David Pietrantoni Sells 4,830 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $576,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Monday, September 20th, David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

Shares of BRKS opened at $119.53 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

