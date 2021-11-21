David J. Woodhouse Sells 15,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 578,794 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $18,833,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.