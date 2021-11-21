David J. Field Buys 20,000 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,254,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $15,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.