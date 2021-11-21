Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post sales of $385.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.50 million and the lowest is $380.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 408,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.10. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 2,411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Daseke by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

