Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group raised Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Daimler stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. Daimler has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

