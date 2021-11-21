Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Daifuku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of DAIUF remained flat at $$84.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

