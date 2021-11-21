DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.13. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

AAP opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

