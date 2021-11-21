CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

