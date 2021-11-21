CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.13.

CYBR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

