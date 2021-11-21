CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.97. CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

